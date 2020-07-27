Emery looking for trophy at new job with Villarreal

Madrid, July 27 (IANS) Unai Emery set himself the target of winning a major title with Villarreal when he was officially presented as the club’s coach for the next three seasons on Monday.

The man, who has spent four years with nearby Valencia and won European glory three times with Sevilla, returns to Spain after a difficult 18 months at Arsenal and two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I feel at home again back in Spain after four years away, “Emery told the press, adding that his new club has “always competed with the best and qualified for Europe.”

He takes over a club which finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League. Emery hopes to repeat his European success on the eastern coast of Spain.

“It is a challenge to continue to give prestige to this club, and I hope I can enjoy myself along the way.”

“I do dream (of winning a title), and I dream of winning a title with Villarreal, but the great thing is what happens along the way and trying to enjoy it. It is the process of winning that makes people proud,” explained the 48-year-old.Emery said he valued the “stability” which he had seen at Villarreal in recent years and also the club’s policy of giving opportunities to players from its youth system.

“They are the future and the present,” he commented.

