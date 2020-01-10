Emilia Clarke, the face of Clinique

January 15 Jan 15 (IANSlife) Everyone can do with some TLC for their skin, even if youre the ‘Mother of Dragons! Beauty brand Clinique has signed Emilia Clarke as its their first ever global brand ambassador for their skincare campaign for Clinique iD, “This is my iD, iD Yourself”.

The four-time Emmy nominated actress for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Last Christmas’ amongst a long list of movies.

In March 2019, after a personal health challenge, Clarke launched SAMEYOU, a charity aimed at revolutionising recovery for young adults following brain injury and stroke.

“I am so proud to join Clinique as the new global brand ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products,” said Emilia Clarke.

“Not only is Clinique timeless, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin — no matter what their skin concern is,” stated ‘The Game of Thrones’ protagonist.

Emilia also shared her own unique skin care journey with the social campaign #iDYourself highlighting the collection — featuring the new Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel and Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing Tone-Up Gel.

Since 1968, Clinique has maintained it’s position as the first ever dermatologist with a customised approach and quality products — all meticulously tested and carefully formulated with the latest science.

“Clinique has been a long-standing advocate for empowering women with the knowledge that good skin can be created,” said Jane Lauder, Global Brand President at Clinique.

“We were drawn to Emilia because she is optimistic, happy in her skin and embodies a modern multi-faceted woman who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs. She is also an authentic user and fan of Clinique, which was important to us. Emilia will lend her impactful voice to help inspire consumers to embrace their own unique skincare journey,” she added.

–IANS

lh/arm