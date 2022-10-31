ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Emilia Clarke to play author Constance Lloyd, who was married to Oscar Wilde

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star, Emilia Clarke, is set to portray the Irish author Constance Lloyd, who was married to Oscar Wilde, in the film ‘An Ideal Wife’ that is being directed by ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ helmer Sophie Hyde.

The project will be presented at this week’s American Film Market, which is set to begin on Tuesday, reports Female First UK.

The film will tell the story of Lloyd — an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable clothing rather than the stifling outfits of the era.

According to Female First UK, Lloyd married Wilde in 1884 and the pair had two sons. However, she moved to Switzerland with the children after the writer received a two-year prison sentence for homosexuality.

‘An Ideal Wife’ is being produced by Olivier Delbosc at Curiosa Films, Chris Curling at Zephyr Films and Matthew Gledhill at Wheelhouse Productions. ‘Female First UK’ further states that Emilia is set to star in a new biopic about the US politician Joseph McCarthy.

Hollywood actor Michael Shannon has been cast in the lead role for the movie, which will chart the rise and fall of the notorious and powerful senator and his enablers, a group that features his politically ambitious wife Jean Kerr (played by Clarke), the ruthless young lawyer Roy Cohn (DeHaan) and his trusted friend Ray Kiermas (McNairy).

The movie – directed by Vaclav Marhoult – will tell the story of how McCarthy rose to prominence in US politics during the 1940s and 1950s on a wave of anti-communist hysteria.

20221031-213805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut to play in Cannes...

    Jane Seymour ‘very open’ to reprising Solitaire from ‘Live and Let...

    Sean Penn plans to help Ukrainian refugees through his charity

    Sexual assault case against Paul Haggis dismissed by Italian court