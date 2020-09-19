Emilia Romagna MotoGP: 2nd consecutive Misano pole for Vinales

Misano Adriatico (Italy), Sep 19 (IANS) Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales got to a second consecutive pole at Misano after Francesco Bagnaia’s last lap was cancelled for exceeding track limits ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia smashed the lap record that Vinales had set when he took pole last week when he went around the track in 1:30.973 — the first sub-1:30 lap of Misano.

He however ran off the tract after exiting the final corner and was sent back to fifth place.

Vinales set a time of 1:31.077 and it was enough to beat Q1 graduate Jack Miller by 0.076. Fabio Quartararo completes the front row.

Pol Espargaro grabbed P4 above Bagnaia while his KTM team mate Brad Binder took P6, the rookie’s best Saturday afternoon result of 2020.

Rossi spearheads the third row in P7, The Doctor just three tenths away from Vinales’ time as the nine-time World Champion sits ahead of close friend and San Marino GP winner Franco Morbidelli — P8 for Morbidelli, who is nursing an illness this weekend.

Danilo Petrucci eventually got the better of his Ducati teammate and world championship leader Andrea Dovizioso, the factory GP20 machines will line-up P9 and P10 for the Emilia Romagna GP on Sunday afternoon.

–IANS

rkm/sdr/