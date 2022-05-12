Hollywood actress Emily Blunt has been roped in to headline David Yates’ upcoming criminal conspiracy feature, which is titled, ‘Pain Hustlers’.

The production of the movie is slated to start in August 2022. As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the movie has been written by Wells Tower, and it tells the story of a high school dropout who get a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up company housed in a Florida strip mall.

She manages to catapult the company to success and is living the high life but somehow finds herself embroiled in a criminal conspiracy that has fatal consequences.

The movie production is scheduled to start in August this year and the project will be pitched to buyers by CAA Media Finance at Cannes Film Market.

Lawrence Grey of Grey Matter Productions and Wychwood Pictures is producing this movie. Cyrus Mojibi, Lawrence Kao Patrick Wade, and Lloyd Everard are attached to this project as co-producers.

Work wise, Emily Blunt was most recently seen in the Jungle Cruise and her next big feature film project is the all-star cast Christopher Nolan World War II magnum opus, ‘Oppenheimer’.

Her other popular Hollywood movies include, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘Into the Woods’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Sicario’, ‘A Quiet Place’ and the its sequel, ‘A Quiet Place II’

Filmmaker David Yates’ recent work was the newly released ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.