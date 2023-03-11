ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount poses for a picture with NTR Jr in LA

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount posed for a picture with Indian star NTR Jr, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated at the 95th Oscar Awards.

NTR Jr is currently in the US to attend the 95th Academy Awards where his epic period action drama RRR’s song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Laviscount, ran into the Indian star at a cafe in Beverly Hills and he talked about ‘RRR’ and NTR’s tiger sequence.

Recollecting the meeting between the two, a source said: “Lucien recognised NTR instantly from RRR and came to greet him and congratulate him on his success of RRR. They later even chatted about the film and Lucien was very keen on knowing how NTR shot the interval sequence with the animals and could not stop himself from praising NTR and his performance.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

