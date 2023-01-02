Actor Lucien Laviscount is reportedly being considered to lead the James Bond film franchise, amid speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

The actor is said to have caught the eye of producer Barbara Broccoli, 62, who co-owns Eon Productions, which is the production company behind the franchise, reports mirror.co.uk.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over who will replace Daniel, 54, who has played the character – created by the late author Ian Fleming – in five films over the last 15 years.

Producers are reportedly considering Lucien. He’s most recently known for playing Alfie – the love interest of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, 33 – in Emily in Paris.

It has been claimed that the British actor has caught the attention of those behind the 007 franchise.

A source has told the Daily Mail: “Lucien ticks all of the boxes.”

They said that he is a “super talented” actor, “extremely handsome” and has attracted new fans over the last 18 months since joining the cast of the Netflix’s rom-com series.

The source further told the outlet: “Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look.”

They, however, said that his stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 could be a “sticking point.”

The source said that he appeared on the show when his acting career wasn’t as high-profile.

The source said that Lucien – who placed fifth on the reality TV show – was popular at the time and added that he now has a fan base which “stretches generations.”

They continued: “That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him.”

Lucien’s acting career has included roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. He’s almost been among the cast of shows like Scream Queens, Snatch and Katy Keene.

Barbara – who produces the 007 franchise alongside her brother Michael G. Wilson, 80 – has previously spoken about casting Daniel’s replacement in the leading role.

Discussing casting, Barbara told the Girls on Film podcast in 2021: “We want the actor to be British. (That’s) the key thing. And British, as we know, can be many, many things.”

Barbara said that she is open to some diversity with the role, suggesting that the next actor may not be white and that the character could be non-binary in the future.

She suggested at the time that the character “will be a man”. And her brother Michael has teased more recently that the role is likely to be given to someone in their thirties.

