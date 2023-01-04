ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Emily Ratajkowski slams men who ‘don’t know how to handle’ independent women

Actress Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who “don’t know how to handle” strong and independent women and sees the appeal of dating another female instead.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress, who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, believes that some guys “truly think they want” an independent partner but ultimately don’t enjoy feeling “emasculated” and the relationship then goes down hill, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to guest Olivia Ponton on her ‘High Low with EmRata’ podcast, she said: “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.'”

“Then (they) slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

The 31-year-old beauty – who has 21-month-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband – branded the situation “f***** up and unfair” and can “understand dating women” instead.

She said: “There might be competition a but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else. Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens.”

The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has.

“But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.'”

The actress recently revealed she had joined a dating app but feared it was “too white” and wasn’t convinced it would result in her meeting a “lady crush”.

