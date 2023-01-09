ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Eminem rejected $8 mn to perform at Qatar World Cup, says 50 Cent

Rapper Eminem turned down an $8 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to his longtime friend and rapper 50 Cent.

The ‘Power’ star/co-executive producer made the revelation when appearing on Real 92.3’s ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’. He said he and Eminem were offered $9 million for the gig, and he wouldn’t mind taking the $1 million out of it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,” Fiddy shared.

“I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.”

Fiddy discussed it with Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg. However, the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper was not interested.

“They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,” the former recalled. “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

50 Cent still has another opportunity to work with Em though. During the interview, he claimed he’s teaming up with Em and Dr. Dre for a new album. “As soon as I said that, I got a text from (Eminem) that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he spilled.

“This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on,” he continued. “And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”

Fiddy also announced that he’s working on a TV show based on Eminem’s movie “8 Mile” to honor the Detroit emcee’s “legacy.” He stated, “I’m gonna bring his ‘8 Mile’ to television… We’re in motion… It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

