Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses

Rap god Eminem was front and centre when his daughter Alaina Marie Scott, 30, wed her long-time partner Matt Moeller in Detroit, Michigan with the bride declaring her famous father “wasn’t going to miss” her big day.

Alaina told People magazine: “I had an 80-foot long black and white chequered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn’t going to miss that. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone,” said Scott. “None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed.”

As per Female First UK, the wedding took place at the Packard Proving Ground Historic museum in Shelby Township, Michigan in front of 125 guests. The bride wore a Katerina Bocci gown and the aisle was packed with 2,000 white roses.

The whole event was focused on family with Alaina’s sister Hailie Jade Mathers – whose mother is Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott – acting as maid of honour and her uncle – the rapper’s half-brother Nathan ‘Nate Kane’ Mathers – performing at the reception.

Alaina’s mother Dawn Scott, who died in January 2016, is the sister of rapper Eminem’s ex-wife Kim. The ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker adopted Alaina – who he refers to as Lainey in his tunes – in early 2000.

