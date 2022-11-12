ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Noted Assamese filmmaker and artist Pulak Gogoi breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

The veteran artist was 84. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

Gogoi was undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments for a few days and was admitted to the hospital.

In 2013, he received the Best Director award in the Assamese film category for ‘Momtaz’ at the Prag Cine Awards.

His works include classics such as ‘Suruj’, ‘Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat’, ‘Srimoti Mahimamoyee’, ‘Sadori’, ‘Sendur’, and ‘Patni’ and others. He debuted in filmmaking with a feature film ‘Khoj’ in 1974.

In 2016, he was conferred with the Guruji Adya Sharma award.

Gogoi was a prolific artist and his works have been displayed at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi, Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, Washington Hodges Gallery, and in various galleries of Assam and Meghalaya.

He also received the prestigious Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award in 2017 from the Assam government for his contribution to the field of fine arts.

