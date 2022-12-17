INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Emma Raducanu appoints Sebastian Sachs as new coach: Report

Last year’s U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has appointed Germany’s Sebastian Sachs as her new coach.

The 30-year-old Sachs, who guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year, has started working with Raducanu in Abu Dhabi. The Briton lost on Friday to Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur 5-7 6-3 (10-8) in an exhibition match on her injury return, a BBC report said.

The German had a brief career as a player on the Futures tour, but has enjoyed plenty of success as a coach. Before helping Bencic into the world’s top 10, he worked with Julia Gorges and before that as part of Victoria Azarenka’s team.

Notably, Sachs will be Raducanu’s fifth coach in 18 months. This year, the 20-year-old Briton has worked with first Torben Beltz and then Dmitry Tursunov. Tursunov decided not to continue the partnership after this year’s US Open, despite Raducanu’s improved performances since Wimbledon. He is now coaching Bencic.

The 20-year old Raducanu has only been able to return to full training in the past 10 days after a wrist injury ended her season prematurely. However, during that period, she has been working with Andy Murray’s former physical trainer Jez Green.

The British number one is set to start her 2023 season in Auckland in the first week of the new year.

