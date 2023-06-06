ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Emma Watson spotted with American businessman on Italian holiday after split with Brandon Green

English actress Emma Watson has been spotted with an American businessman following her split from boyfriend Brandon Green.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star, 33, dated the son of one-time King of the High Street Sir Philip Green for 18 months before going their separate ways over the Christmas period, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actress has now been enjoying a trip to Italy with Ryan Walsh as they visited Venice – a city she once spent time in with her ex-beau. Emma is said to love someone who can “match her intelligence” and has always had “brainy” boyfriends.

A source told The Sun, “From Brandon, who is an executive at his dad Philip Green’s company, she has been linked to tech CEOs William ‘Mack’ Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace. Ryan is a very intelligent man too and Emma seems to be enjoying spending time with him.”

The source further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself.”

Ryan is believed to work in tech and founded a consultancy firm in Los Angeles three years ago.

Since getting her degree from Brown’s University after finishing the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, Emma has since set up two film production companies and directed herself in a Prada commercial.

