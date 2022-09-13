ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried crowned Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show ‘The Dropout’ at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

“This is a really nice feeling,” she said.

The actress, who won praises for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’, was nominated with Julia Garner (‘Inventing Anna’), Margaret Qualley (‘Maid’), Sarah Paulson (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’), Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’) and Toni Collette (‘The Staircase’).

The award ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Seyfried took home the award.

20220913-072802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Josh Holloway to star in JJ Abrams’ series ‘Duster’

    Jon Favreau had urged Russo Brothers to not kill Iron Man...

    Bruce Springsteen handwritten lyrics, harmonicas set for auction

    Woody Harrelson in talks to join cast of yacht rock musical...