Actress Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show ‘The Dropout’ at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

“This is a really nice feeling,” she said.

The actress, who won praises for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’, was nominated with Julia Garner (‘Inventing Anna’), Margaret Qualley (‘Maid’), Sarah Paulson (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’), Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’) and Toni Collette (‘The Staircase’).

The award ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Seyfried took home the award.

