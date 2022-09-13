Actress Jennifer Coolidge was presented with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series for her performance in ‘The White Lotus’ at the 74th Television Academy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

The award ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she took home the award.

She was nominated against four of her ‘The White Lotus’ co-stars — Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, as well as ‘Dopesick’ actors Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

Coolidge, who is popularly known as her character name Stifler’s mom from the ‘American Pie’ series, is all set to reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid in Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’.

