Actor Matthew Macfadyen won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in ‘Succession’ for playing Tom Wambsgans at the the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.

At the 2022 awards, Macfadyen was up against out Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’), Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’), Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’), Park Hae-soo (‘Squid Game’), John Turturro (‘Severance’), Christopher Walken (‘Severance’), and Oh Young-soo (‘Squid Game’), reports Collider.

Mcfadyen won for his performance as Tom Wambsgans on the third season of ‘Succession’.

The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 and aired live in India on Lionsgate Play.

