Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brett Goldstein win Supporting Actress, Actor in a Comedy Series

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards. While actor Brett Goldstein took the honour for the Best Actor in the same category.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the award ceremony is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she took home the award for her role as Barbara Howard.

Ralph was in competition with actors Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

At the ceremony, Ralph accepted her award by breaking into song before a crowd.

While accepting the award she said: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like,” thanking ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson for being in her corner and helping get her to this point.

Goldstein was contending against his ‘Ted Lasso’ co-actors such as Toheeb Jimoh, Nick MohammedA and other names, including Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”).

