Actor Lee Jung-Jae’s impeccable performance in the globally popular South Korean survival drama show ‘Squid Game’ has earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night, Jung-Jae was up against names such as Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’), Brian Cox (‘Succession’), Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’), Adam Scott (‘Severance’) and Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’).

‘Squid Game’ maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series.

The show’s cast also includes names such as Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

The series revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win over 5 billion won.

