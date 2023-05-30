INDIASPORTS

Emotional Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang reach Har Ki Pauri to discard their medals in Ganga

Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, have reached Har ki Pauri in Haridwar to discard all their medals in the river Ganga.

A large number of people gathered in Har ki Pauri as the protesting wrestlers got ready to discard their world and Olympic medals in the holy waters as a mark of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Sakshi and Bajrang are Olympic bronze medallists while Vinesh has won medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games. Besides these, the three top wrestlers, who are spearheading the protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP, have won numerous medals at international and national level.

The videos from the spot in Haridwar are going viral on social media where Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta can be seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them.

They sat on the banks of the river holding their citations and looking emotionally distressed.

More details are awaited.

