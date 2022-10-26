The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government completed eight years on Wednesday with emphasis on uprooting corruption, crime and casteism.

“In these eight years, special focus has been laid on chalking out a three ‘C’ strategy — to uproot corruption, caste and crime,” Khattar told the media here.

The emphasis, he said, has been given on promoting ‘5S’ — Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman and Swavlambhan — so as to ensure holistic development of Haryana.

The Chief Minister said the blueprint of development as shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greatly inspired him to continuously work to bring radical changes in the working of the government and make life easier for the citizens.

On this occasion, Khattar released a booklet on the government’s achievements compiled by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages.

The Chief Minister said that in these eight years, dozens of radical changes have been brought in Haryana but the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is on the top of eight highlights of his government.

“Through this one-of-its-kind umbrella scheme, while considering the family as a unit, benefits of all welfare schemes, programmes and services of the state government are being given on a single platform. Today, all the welfare schemes are being linked to PPP,” Khattar said.

Automatic disbursal of pension benefits is being ensured through PPP. As soon as a person attains pension age, his/her pension automatically starts through PPP. Besides this, the work of issuing yellow ration cards is also being done through PPP. Initially, this scheme was started on a pilot basis in Sirsa and Kurukshetra districts, said Khattar.

Khattar said in the first phase of Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan, a target has been set to identify about two lakh poor families having an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh. After identification, the government has set a target to increase the family income of such families by up to Rs 1 lakh.

In a bid to give maximum benefits to such families, the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh. In this Antyodaya abhiyan, uplifting the poorest of the poor has been set as the utmost priority, he said.

In the three phases of Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas, till now, loan sanction letters have been given to more than 33,000 poor families for self-employment.

Besides, job opportunities have also been provided to such beneficiaries in the private sector, Khattar added.

