INDIA

Employee at Telangana Minister’s house dies by suicide

NewsWire
0
0

An employee in the official residence of Telangana’s Minister for Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

Devender, 19, hanged himself in a room in the Minister’s official residence at Velpur in Nizamabad district. Locals immediately shifted him to hospital but he died on the way.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the hospital and shifted the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the youth, working as an office boy in the Minister’s official residence, was friends with a woman. He had sent a message to her that he was allegedly committing suicide.

A police officer said the reasons for the youth taking the extreme step were not known.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to find the reasons, the officer added.

20220828-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SCBA President suggests new law for SC, HC judges’ appointment

    Patna HC serves show-cause notice to ADJ-11

    Panchayat polls: Covid norms go for a toss at counting centres...

    Lockdown pays off in Bengal, positive signs witnessed