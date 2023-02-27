INDIALIFESTYLE

Employees wear helmet while working in UP power department office

NewsWire
0
0

The dilapidated condition of a building of the state power department in Baraut town has forced over 40 employees including engineers, clerks and contractual workers, to wear helmets while working inside the building.

“We wear helmets to protect ourselves as we do not know when the plaster from the ceiling will fall and hurt us. There have been incidents in the past when workers were injured. Although no major accident has happened, it is too risky,” said a computer operator.

“The situation gets worse during rainy season as cracks have appeared in the roof and rainwater keeps dripping,” the employees said adding that “a tragedy is waiting to happen.”

After a video of the workers wearing helmets while working went viral on social media over the weekend, District Magistrate of Baghpat, Raj Kamal Yadav, took cognisance and said that a letter is being sent to the MD PVVNL, the west UP discom of UP Power Corporation Ltd, to address the matter on priority.

20230227-133204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TDP lambasts fake report alleging merger deal with BJP

    Richa Chadha opens up on her character of a sex worker...

    ‘Can consider improving…’: SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

    DMK, DK protest over Periyar statue damaged by lorry