Ontario is expanding the Investing in Women’s Futures program to 10 additional locations across the province, including Achēv in Mississauga. This expansion is part of a $6.9 million investment over three years to enhance the program and create more economic opportunities for women.

“Through this new Investing in Women’s Futures program location in Mississauga, more survivors of gender-based violence will have access to the employment readiness and wraparound supports they need to increase their well-being and enter or re-enter the workforce,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity.

The Investing in Women’s Futures program provides a range of services and employment supports to help women overcome any barriers, increase well-being, build skills and gain employment. The addition of 10 new sites brings the total number of service delivery locations to 33.

In Mississauga, the Investing in Women’s Futures program will be delivered by Achēv through an investment of $324,932 over three years. The organization will provide employment readiness programming, including digital literacy and workplace intercultural training, financial workshops, networking, mentorship, and one-on-one coaching, to survivors of gender-based violence. Achēv will also offer wraparound supports including counselling, safety planning, and legal rights workshops.

As a result of COVID-19, women and gender-diverse Ontarians have faced additional challenges, such as increased economic insecurity, greater burden of caregiving responsibilities and a rise in the incidence of domestic violence. Young women, mothers of young children, racialized women, single mothers, Indigenous women, immigrant women, women with disabilities and women without university degrees have been most affected.

In 2022-23, the Investing in Women’s Futures program helped nearly 1,300 women across Ontario secure employment, start their own businesses or pursue further training and/or education.