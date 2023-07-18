COMMUNITY

Employment program for women facing barriers has a new location in Mississauga

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
12

Ontario is expanding the Investing in Women’s Futures program to 10 additional locations across the province, including Achēv in Mississauga. This expansion is part of a $6.9 million investment over three years to enhance the program and create more economic opportunities for women.

“Through this new Investing in Women’s Futures program location in Mississauga, more survivors of gender-based violence will have access to the employment readiness and wraparound supports they need to increase their well-being and enter or re-enter the workforce,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity.

The Investing in Women’s Futures program provides a range of services and employment supports to help women overcome any barriers, increase well-being, build skills and gain employment. The addition of 10 new sites brings the total number of service delivery locations to 33.

In Mississauga, the Investing in Women’s Futures program will be delivered by Achēv through an investment of $324,932 over three years. The organization will provide employment readiness programming, including digital literacy and workplace intercultural training, financial workshops, networking, mentorship, and one-on-one coaching, to survivors of gender-based violence. Achēv will also offer wraparound supports including counselling, safety planning, and legal rights workshops.

As a result of COVID-19, women and gender-diverse Ontarians have faced additional challenges, such as increased economic insecurity, greater burden of caregiving responsibilities and a rise in the incidence of domestic violence. Young women, mothers of young children, racialized women, single mothers, Indigenous women, immigrant women, women with disabilities and women without university degrees have been most affected.

In 2022-23, the Investing in Women’s Futures program helped nearly 1,300 women across Ontario secure employment, start their own businesses or pursue further training and/or education.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Free family festivities at Queen’s Park, no admission fee to some...

    Buy local at Mississauga’s farmers markets

    Rogers customers reporting network massive outages across Canada

    Ontario looks to tackle labour shortage through faster credential recognition of...