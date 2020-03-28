Empowered groups to ensure implementation of COVID-19 activities

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Centre on Sunday constituted 11 empowered groups for planning and ensuring implementation of Covid-19 response activities.

Each group will be handled by a group of senior government officials who have been empowered to identify the problem areas and provide effective solutions, delineate policy, formulate plans, strategizing operations and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans, policies, strategies, decisions in their respective areas.

A total of 80 senior civil servants have been deputed in the 11 groups which may seek the guidance of the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba.

In matters involving procurement, the empowered group shall take into consideration special instructions given to the departments vide and will take suitable decisions as well as make recommendations in this regard, a Home Ministry statement said.

In such matters, it said, the concerned ministries and departments shall take immediate action to implement all the decisions recommendations of the empowered group.

The government issued the direction as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has engulfed the entire world posing serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide.

On formation of the group, the Home Ministry said that constraints and scenarios, a well-planned and coordinated emergency response has become essential during this unprecedented situation for effectively addressing the issues.

Medical Emergency management plan; availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities disease surveillance and testing and critical care training; ensuring availability of essential medical equipment such as PPE, masks, gloves and ventilators, production procurements, imports and distribution are among the empowered groups.

Besides, augmenting human resources and capacity building; facilitating supply chain and logistic management for availability of necessary items such as food and medicines; coordinating with private sector, NGOs and international organisations for response related activities; economic and welfare measures; information, communication and public awareness; technology and data management; public grievances and suggestions; and strategic issues relating to lockdown are in the list.

