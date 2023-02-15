INDIALIFESTYLE

Empty cylinder with Chinese markings washes ashore in TN’s Nagapattinam, probe begins

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered an FIR and commenced investigation in the case related to a cylinder with Chinese inscriptions that washed ashore in coastal district of Nagapattinam.

The local fishermen first found the cylinder on Tuesday and immediately informed the Coastal Security Group personnel (CSG).

The CSG personnel on arrival informed the local police and the ‘Q’ branch of Tamil Nadu Police.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in to inspect the three-ft long cylinder with Chinese inscriptions. Chinese language experts were called to decipher the script and they found that the cylinder was an acetylene gas cylinder which was commonly used for gas cutting and welding.

The CSG ascertained that the cylinder could have accidentally fallen off a ship and washed ashore. However, Central Intelligence Agencies and the Q branch of the Tamil Nadu Police commenced a probe.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu DGP’s office told IANS that even though it was an empty cylinder washed ashore, the agencies are not calling off the probe. Central agencies want to ascertain whether the cylinder with Chinese inscription was a trial by any Chinese agencies or a cylinder that had accidentally washed ashore by falling off from the ship.

20230215-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tax evasion in donations to political parties: I-T raids over dozen...

    DLF, JLL attend road show for hotel Ashok’s monetisation

    Alliance Air flight skids off runway at Jabalpur airport, passengers safe

    PKL 9: Rakesh and Sourav lead Gujarat Giants to a comprehensive...