Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is releasing a new music video on his birthday March 24 and yesterday March 21, he shared the poster of the song. The teaser for the video has also been dropped. Watch it here:

The shooting of the video took place in UAE and was done by B2gether Pros. The song also features Saher Bambba who will be romancing Emraan in the video. The song has been written by Jaani and the singer is B Praak. Jaani and B Praak are also composers of the song.

The song is titled ‘Ishq Nahi Karta’ and while talking about this new music video, Emraan said, “I’m very excited for this one and the fans’ response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans”.

Emraan Hashmi has also been in the news recently because the teaser for his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’ which also stars Akshay Kumar was announced on Wednesday.

‘Selfiee’ is the remake of a 2019 Malayalam movie, titled, ‘Driving License’. The teaser was shared by Akshay Kumar which shows him playing a bulbul tarang before the tarang jumps off and goes in celebration mode full of colours, songs and dance, where we see Emraan as well.

In the caption for the teaser, Akshay wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

‘Selfiee’ is produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta. The movie also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who was in the original Malayalam movie, ‘Driving License’. This will be Sukumaran’s debut in Bollywood.