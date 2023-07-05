INDIA

EMS batted for UCC , present day CPI(M) resisting it: Cong

The Congress unit of Kerala on Wednesday asked the ruling CPI(M) to clarify its stance on the Uniform Civil Code as in 1987, Communist stalwart and former Chief Minister E.M.S Nampoothiripad had batted for it. 

“Today the present CPI(M) leadership is resisting the UCC. We want the current leaders to clear the air if they have changed their position,” said Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V.D. Satheesan.

“If the present leadership says that UCC should not be implemented, then they should say that EMS was wrong,” he added.

Satheesan was responding to CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan going public by saying that they will invite select Muslim organisations.

“The CPI(M) always aims at taking political mileage out of a situation. In the present circumstances too, the party is using UCC as a tool to make political gains. We demand that the party come clean on its stand on the UCC,” the Congress leader asserted.

