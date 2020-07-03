Emulate Haryana for supply of drinking water: Shekhawat

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday lauded the efforts of Haryana for swiftly moving forward to achieve the target of providing piped drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2022.

He said other states have been asked to emulate the Haryana pattern in planning for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“It is a matter of great pride that dedicated efforts made by various departments and officers, who under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal are continually working as a team towards the national goal of providing tap water connection to all rural houses by 2022,” the Union minister said.

He was reviewing the work being carried out by the Haryana government under the Jal Jeevan Mission through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said the state government was speedily moving forward to provide functional household tap connections to all rural households by 2022.

Various measures are being taken in a bid to provide piped drinking water to all rural households, he said.

The farmers have also been told to adopt crop diversification and it is a matter of great satisfaction that they have given their consent for growing alternative crops other than paddy in over one lakh hectares, he said.

Around 12 to 13 per cent of water will be saved in this way, he added.

The Chief Minister said to ensure better utilisation and conservation of water, the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has been set up.

He said the authority is working towards the rejuvenation of ponds.

