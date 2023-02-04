New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANSlife) There is a global need to build a skilled and reliable talent pool, and organisations like ours, which are part of a people-oriented service industry, are highly dependent on upskilling and re-skilling. This is best done at a sector level with direct participation of employers, workers, governments and training providers. Therefore, this association with NSDC is a defining one, and we are pleased to have such strong and able partners to help us achieve our vision,” said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

VFS Global signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NSDC International for workforce mobility between India and the Middle East & North Africa in Dubai, UAE.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, “our focus is on evolving an appropriate skill development framework that oversees better alignment in demand and supply, nationally and globally through skill upgradation and mapping the existing skills of our youth. India has a strong history of holding a solid relationship with Middle East countries and with our partnership with VFS Global, our ties will further be strengthened in the region and in North Africa. Skilling as per global standards will provide an opportunity to our young talent to enhance their efficiency, improve their livelihood and connect with global economies, becoming resilient and self-reliant. By such collaborations, we want to change the narrative for our workforce, from survival to strength. This means we need to focus on employability of our youth, accelerating the demand for Indian skilled workforce in global markets.” The MOU with NSDC, which will offer on-the-ground work experience at VFS Global centres in nine locations around the Middle East and North Africa, is a step in this direction.

With presence in over 140 countries VFS Global runs several initiatives to encourage and facilitate international work exposure. Skilling and development is a critical metric of Supporting Our Communities, as well as Nurturing Our Colleages, two of the fundamental pillars of VFS Global’s sustainability strategy, and a commitment to giving back to society through sustainable business practices that are aligned to national priorities.

Among other community connect initiatives in India, VFS Global is training young women in India on Future Skills, including AI and Java, in partnership with FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), enabling them to become employment-ready. The programme aims to sharpen their aptitude and soft skills to enhance their employability, and offers placement assistance.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230204-183003