‘Encanto’ bags 3 honours at 65th Grammy Awards

American computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film ‘Encanto’ clinched 3 honours at the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards. The album won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’. The film’s music was done by Germaine Franco.

Franco became the first woman to score a Disney animated feature film with ‘Encanto’. Franco, who is of Mexican American descent, began composing as a student at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, where she graduated in 1984.

‘Encanto’ follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, led by a matriarch whose children and grandchildren, except for Mirabel Madrigal, receive magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their rural community called the Encanto.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. It recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

20230206-064603

