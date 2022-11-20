INDIA

Encounter breaks out at Anantnag in J&K

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

“Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and the Army are on job,” officials said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

