Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Anantnag

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Marhamaa Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under heavy fire as the zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding and retaliated.

