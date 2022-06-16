An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Hangalgund, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police official said

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kanjiular area Shopian district on Wednesday.

Two LeT terrorists were killed and five policemen were injured after a late night encounter between terrorists and security forces at Bemina in Srinagar district on Monday night.

