An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220526-222801