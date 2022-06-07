INDIA

Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Kupwara

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara. Police and Army on job,” police said.

It comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

20220607-065801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish Kumar expresses concern over costly medical education in India

    Genetic mutations responsible for Covid susceptibility in India

    Cong to act against leaders working against party in poll bound...

    This is a fight between Indian nationalists vs pseudo nationalists: Cong