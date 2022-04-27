An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight ensued after a joint team of the police and the security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they zeroed in on the hiding terrorists.

