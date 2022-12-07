An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Watho area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

20221207-191203