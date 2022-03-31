An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

“Encounter has started at Turkwangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

