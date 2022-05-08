INDIA

Encounter breaks out at Kulgam in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Cheyan Devsar area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

“Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220508-072410

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Int’l syndicate of fake Indian currency notes busted, 2 arrested

    Jared Leto: Attracted to roles where there’s an opportunity to transform Jared...

    Fleming compares Brabourne Stadium conditions to Niagra Falls

    Mumbai ITF Tournament: Ramarao, Tahir in line for double