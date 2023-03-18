INDIA

Encounter breaks out at Pulwama in J&K

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Mitrigam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

“Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

