INDIA

Encounter breaks out at Sunjwan in Jammu

NewsWire
0
24

An encounter has started between the security forces and holed up terrorists in J&K’s Jammu on Friday.

Police sources said an encounter has started at Sunjwan near the army camp between the security forces and the terrorists. One cop has been injured in the encounter so far, they added.

Sources said two terrorists, both of them believed to be foreigners belonging to Jaish outfit, are trapped within the encounter site and firing exchanges have started there.

The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of terrorists in Sunjwan. As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Friday’s encounter has started in Jammu city two days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Palli village Panchayat in Samba district on April 24 to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas.

20220422-050202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tensions rise in South China Sea, Rajnath calls for negotiations

    Rare Egyptian vulture rescued by NGO in Agra

    India, Italy discuss bilateral trade & investment agreements in Rome

    Final draft of MPD-2041 to be ready by year-end: DDA