An encounter has started between the security forces and holed up terrorists in J&K’s Jammu on Friday.

Police sources said an encounter has started at Sunjwan near the army camp between the security forces and the terrorists. One cop has been injured in the encounter so far, they added.

Sources said two terrorists, both of them believed to be foreigners belonging to Jaish outfit, are trapped within the encounter site and firing exchanges have started there.

The encounter started after an input was received about the presence of terrorists in Sunjwan. As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Friday’s encounter has started in Jammu city two days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Palli village Panchayat in Samba district on April 24 to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas.

