INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Tangpawa area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Monday.

“Encounter has started at Tangpawa area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20221010-053003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN’s semi-urban areas continue to see spike in Covid cases

    Now, green fireworks permitted in Rajasthan except two districts

    RJD alleges GST scam in Bihar, govt orders probe

    Bridal wear and jewellery go hand-in-hand