INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Andwan Sagam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

“Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20230514-080002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rains cast shadow over opening ceremony of 52nd IFFI

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to ex-NSE chief Chitra...

    POCSO accused gets bail to take care of child born out...

    Covid precaution dose for all adults at private vaccination centres