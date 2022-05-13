An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Brar area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, officials said on Friday.

“Police and security forces are on the job,” a police officer said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

