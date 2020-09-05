Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Warnov area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The encounter in a forested area started after a joint team of the police and the army laid a cordon the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started in the forest area of Dana Behak, Warnow area of Kupwara. Police and Army are on the job,” police said.

–IANS

