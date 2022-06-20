An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chatpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police officials said on Monday.

“Encounter has started at Chatpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the Police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army neutralised four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists in two separate anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts respectively on Sunday.

