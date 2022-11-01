INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Encounter started at Khandipora, Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Awantipora Police and Army (55 RR) are on the job,” the police said.

The firefight began after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day.

Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Semthan Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

