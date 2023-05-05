An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Kandi area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in the union territory in the recent past in which terrorists have been eliminated.

Two lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Drach area in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an infiltration bid was foiled, and two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

20230505-091002