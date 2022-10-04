INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

Encounter has started at Drach area in Shopian, and security forces are on the job, a police official said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. The hiding terrorists then started firing, drawing retaliation from security forces.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter at Baskuchan area of Shopian on Sunday.

