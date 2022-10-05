INDIA

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said on Wednesday.

This is the second encounter in Shopian in less than 12 hours. An encounter is already underway at Drach area in Shopian.

“Second encounter has started in Moolu area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” Police added.

The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Baskuchan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

20221005-055402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mullaperiyar dam safe, Stalin to Pinarayi Vijayan

    Ahead of PM’s visit, Badal seeks economic & agricultural package

    Losing each Corona warrior is a personal grief: Harsh Vardhan

    Nawazuddin on ‘Laila’ in ‘Heropanti 2’: Many felt I’m displaying feminine...